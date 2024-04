Jury selection for Chad Daybell murder trial to begin Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of Chad Daybell for his alleged role in the murders of two of his wife Lori Vallow Daybell's children, as well as his former wife. Lori Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison last summer after she was convicted in her own trial for the murders. Chad Daybell could face the death penalty. Corin Cesaric, an associate crime editor for People, joined CBS News to discuss the case.