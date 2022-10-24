Jury selection begins in Trump Organization criminal fraud trial Jury selection began Monday in New York City in the criminal trial against the Trump Organization. The company faces charges including conspiracy, criminal tax fraud, and falsifying business records. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss those charges, followed by Melissa Gomez, senior jury consultant and president of MMG Jury Consulting, LLC, who broke down the challenges of selecting an impartial jury in this case.