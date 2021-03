Jury selection begins in Aaron Hernandez murder trial Jury selection has begun in Massachusetts for the murder trial of Aaron Hernandez, former tight end for the New England Patriots. Prosecutors claim Hernandez organized and took part in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, then the boyfriend of Hernandez's fiancee's sister. Pre-trial rulings by the judge appear to favor the defense. CBS News Legal Analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning Saturday" to discuss the case.