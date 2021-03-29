Jury selection begins for Boston Marathon bombing trial Lawyers in Boston began the process of sifting through 1,200 potential jurors who could be picked to decide the fate of accused marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if Tsarnaev is convicted for the attack on the Boston Marathon that killed three and injured hundreds. Don Dahler reports on the challenges prosecutors face in seating a jury open to the death penalty in a state that traditionally opposes it.