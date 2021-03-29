Live

Watch CBSN Live

Jury selection begins for Boston Marathon bombing trial

Lawyers in Boston began the process of sifting through 1,200 potential jurors who could be picked to decide the fate of accused marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if Tsarnaev is convicted for the attack on the Boston Marathon that killed three and injured hundreds. Don Dahler reports on the challenges prosecutors face in seating a jury open to the death penalty in a state that traditionally opposes it.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.