James Crumbley, father of Oxford school gunman, found guilty of involuntary manslaughter A jury on Thursday found James Crumbley, the father of a Michigan school shooter, guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Crumbley's son opened fire at Oxford High School in November 2021, killing four students. James Crumbley's wife, Jennifer Crumbley, was also found guilty of involuntary manslaughter last month. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins to unpack the verdict.