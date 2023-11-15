Jury deliberations continue in Breonna Taylor case A jury is deliberating for a third day in the federal trial of former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison, who's accused of violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights. Hankison testified Monday that he thought his fellow officers were being executed when he heard Taylor's boyfriend fire his gun during a 2020 raid. Prosecutors claim officers broke into Taylor's home with a falsified "no-knock warrant." Taylor was shot at least eight times even though she was not a suspect. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann has more.