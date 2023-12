Jury deliberates in Giuliani defamation case A judge has already ruled Rudy Giuliani defamed two Georgia election workers — Wandrea' ArShaye "Shaye" Moss, a former ballot supervisor in Atlanta, and her mother, Ruby Freeman — after the 2020 presidential election. Now, a jury will decide how much money he must pay them after the two women argued they have received repeated racist and violent threats. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane reports from the Washington D.C. courthouse.