Jury convicts fired police officer Derek Chauvin of all charges in George Floyd's killing Derek Chauvin was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs after the jury found him guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The family of George Floyd applauded the verdict but said this is only the first step in the right direction. Jamie Yuccas has been following the trial since the beginning.