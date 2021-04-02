Live

Jury convicts Aaron Hernandez of murder

A Massachusetts jury convicted former NFL star Aaron Hernandez of first degree murder in the 2013 shooting death of his friend Odin Lloyd. Relatives of both Lloyd and Hernandez were seen crying in the court room after the verdict was read.
