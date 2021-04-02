Live

Jury awards $150M to boy's family after Jeep fire

Chrysler is facing a massive penalty over the horrific death of a young Georgia boy. The Thursday jury verdict is the first related to fiery problems with older models of Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Liberty. Jeff Pegues reports from Washington.
