Juries resume deliberations in trials of Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes Juries in two different high-profile trials have returned from a holiday break and are continuing their deliberations. In New York, Ghislaine Maxwell, a former associate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, faces six federal charges linked to sex trafficking. In California, Elizabeth Holmes faces eleven counts of fraud stemming from her failed blood-testing start-up Theranos. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBSN with a breakdown of each case.