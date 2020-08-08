July unemployment gains lag behind previous months' job growth A July jobs report that saw 1.8 million new jobs created and a lowering of the national unemployment rate comes amid negotiations in Washington over a second stimulus package. However, the pace of hiring appears to be slowing as more states slow down or roll back their reopenings. CBS News senior business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" for what this all means, and what the numbers say about the future of the U.S. economy.