Julianne Moore on "Maggie's Plan," family and politics Julianne Moore got her start in Hollywood on the famed CBS soap opera, "As the World Turns." The Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning actress has since starred in more than 60 movies. Moore joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her latest role in "Maggie's Plan," where she plays a woman whose husband leaves her for his mistress, but the new wife decides she wants to give him back.