Julia Roberts on her "favorite human" in life and new Netflix thriller "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King sits down with Oscar-winning actor Julia Roberts to discuss her role in the new apocalyptic thriller, "Leave The World Behind." Roberts also imagines where some of her most iconic characters from movies like "Pretty Woman," "Mystic Pizza," and "Notting Hill" would be today, and opens up about her "favorite human," husband Danny Moder.