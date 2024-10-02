Judge unseals crucial Jack Smith documents in Trump 2020 election case The judge in the federal election interference case against former President Donald Trump unsealed a key filing that includes new evidence from special counsel Jack Smith on Wednesday. Smith filed the motion after the Supreme Court ruled Trump is immune from official acts he conducted as president. Rebecca Roiphe, CBS News legal contributor, Derek Muller, law professor at the University of Notre Dame Law School, and Robert Legare, CBS News Justice Department reporter, join with analysis.