Judge temporarily protects personal files of murdered Las Vegas reporter A Clark County District Court judge on Tuesday issued an order temporarily protecting the release of personal files belonging to a murdered Las Vegas journalist. The files include confidential sources and personal notes belonging to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, who was stabbed to death last month. Former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles, who was the subject of critical articles written by German, has been arrested in the case. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports on the case.