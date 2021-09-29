Judge suspends Britney Spears father from her conservatorship After 13 years, Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as conservator of her $60 million estate Wednesday. A Los Angeles judge said the decision was in the best interest of the singer, saying the arrangement "reflects a toxic environment." CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano has the details from outside the courtroom. Then, Carolyn Reinach Wolf, an executive partner and director of mental health law at the firm Abrams Fensterman, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with her legal analysis.