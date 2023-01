Judge sanctions Trump nearly $1 million for "frivolous" lawsuit against Hilary Clinton A federal judge in Florida has ordered former President Donald Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, to pay $937,989.39 to the defendants in what the judge called a "completely frivolous" lawsuit. Trump had sued Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party and others, but Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks said the case had no legal basis. CBS News' Michelle Miller has details.