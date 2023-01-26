Watch CBS News

Judge orders release of Paul Pelosi attack video: CBS News Flash Jan. 26, 2023

Video of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, being attacked will be made public following a ruling by a California judge. The Transportation Dept. is examining whether Southwest Airlines knowingly over-sold flights last month, leading to a nationwide travel meltdown. Southwest blames the disruption on winter weather. And doctors in Texas separated conjoined twins in a historic 11-hour surgery. Both babies are recovering well.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.