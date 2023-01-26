Judge orders release of Paul Pelosi attack video: CBS News Flash Jan. 26, 2023 Video of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, being attacked will be made public following a ruling by a California judge. The Transportation Dept. is examining whether Southwest Airlines knowingly over-sold flights last month, leading to a nationwide travel meltdown. Southwest blames the disruption on winter weather. And doctors in Texas separated conjoined twins in a historic 11-hour surgery. Both babies are recovering well.