Judge orders mistrial in murder-for-hire case

Jurors could not agree on a verdict for Dalia Dippolito, a Florida woman on trial for allegedly trying to hire a hit man to kill her husband. Former defense attorney Emily Compagno joins CBSN to discuss the retrial.
