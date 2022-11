Judge in sentencing hearing for Jan. 6 defendant warns of threat to democracy U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kelly, at the sentencing hearing for a U.S. Capitol riot defendant, warned of parallels between the Jan. 6 insurrection and the election preceding the U.S. Civil War. She admonished the defendant, Jesus Rivera, for failing to follow his oath as a Marine and said that the "unlawful action" on Jan. 6 "degrades our Constitution." She sentenced him to eight months in prison.