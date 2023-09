Judge ends conservatorship of former NFL star Michael Oher A Tennessee judge on Friday ended the contentious conservatorship of retired NFL player Michael Oher and a Memphis family. Their story was the basis of a best-selling book and the 2009 Hollywood film "The Blind Side." Oher earlier this year sued the Tuohy family, claiming that they lied to him and told him he had been adopted when he signed conservatorship papers at the age of 18 in 2004.