Judge drops most serious charges in Penn State frat death case A Pennsylvania judge dropped the most serious charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault against eight of the fraternity members charged in the February hazing death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza. The district attorney says she will seek to reinstate the charges. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins CBSN to provide insight into the judge's ruling and explain what's next for the case.