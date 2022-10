Judge dismisses charges over Flint water scandal: CBS News Flash Oct. 5, 2022 A Michigan judge has dismissed charges against seven people in the Flint water scandal, including two former state health officials. Despite frosty U.S.-Russia relations, cosmonaut Anna Kikina is set to head for the International Space Station with a SpaceX crew. And Yankees star Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season, breaking an American League record set in 1961.