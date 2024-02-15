Judge denies Trump request to toss "hush money" case, jury selection to begin next month The judge in Donald Trump's "hush money" case denied a dismissal motion from the former president Thursday, setting jury selection for March 25. At the same time, a hearing is underway in Georgia over alleged misconduct from the district attorney in the state's election interference case against Trump. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more on Trump's cases, as well as the latest on Capitol Hill.