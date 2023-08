Judge denies Mark Meadows' attempt to delay Georgia arrest Rudy Giuliani, former personal attorney for former President Donald Trump, surrendered in Atlanta, Georgia, Wednesday to face racketeering charges in connection with alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Plus, a federal judge denied former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' attempt to delay his arrest in the case. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports from Fulton County.