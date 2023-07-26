Watch CBS News

Judge defers Hunter Biden plea agreement as deal falls apart in court

A plea agreement between federal prosecutors and Hunter Biden fell apart Wednesday after the judge refused to sign off on a deal that would have seen the president's son enter guilty pleas to two misdemeanor tax charges and enter a diversion program in lieu of pleading guilty to a felony gun possession count. After the deal collapsed, he entered a not guilty plea. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge and CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson have more.
