Judd Hirsch on "Superior Donuts," Mary Tyler Moore's legacy Veteran actor Judd Hirsch is perhaps best known for his role as a New York taxi driver in the hit '70s sitcom, "Taxi." He returns to TV for the new CBS comedy series "Superior Donuts," playing a grumpy Chicago donut shop owner who's unwilling to be dragged into the 21st Century. Hirsch joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the recent death of iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore and his new show.