JPMorgan Chase CEO on youth initiative, being a political target Weak demand for oil and China’s slowing economy sent shockwaves through American markets. The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq are all down more than eight percent since the start of the year. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the U.S. economy, politics and unveil a new jobs initiative called New Skills for Youth.