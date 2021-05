Journalist Souad Mekhennet's new book goes behind the lines of Jihad For nearly 20 years, journalist Souad Mekhennet has covered some of the world's most dangerous conflicts. She has gained rare access to the inner circles of the Taliban, Al-Qaeda and ISIS. Her latest book, "I Was Told to Come Alone: My Journey Behind the Lines of Jihad," recounts some of her most dangerous assignments. Mekhennet joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her book.