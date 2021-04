Journalist and author Elizabeth Kolbert on “The Takeout” - 4/16/2021 Journalist and author Elizabeth Kolbert joins Major Garrett to discuss her Pulitzer-Prize-winning book “The Sixth Extinction,” which tackles climate change and what humans can do to reduce carbon emissions. Ocean pollution and it effect on the food supply and marine ecosystems is also up for discussion on this week’s episode of “The Takeout with Major Garrett.”