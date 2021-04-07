Live

Josh Duggar speaks on Ashley Madison report

Former reality TV star and family activist Josh Duggar has confessed to infidelity after hackers of the website "Ashley Madison" exposed millions of users, including reportedly, Duggar. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has the details.
