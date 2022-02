Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Uber CEO in Showtime's series "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber" Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in Showtime's series "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber." Gordon-Levitt joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about getting into character as the so-called "notorious bad boy of tech" and working on set with award-winning actors Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman.