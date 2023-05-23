"I do miss my girlfriend": Man breaks record for longest time living underwater and is still down there A professor has been living underwater for 84 days, setting a world record -- but University of South Florida's Joseph Dituri says he is nowhere near finished. Dituri said he will stay put for 100 days for "Project Neptune 100," which is looking into how the human body reacts to long-term exposure to extreme pressure. Dituri spoke to CBS News from the bottom of a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Key Largo, Florida.