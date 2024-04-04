Chef José Andrés accuses Israel of targeting World Central Kitchen aid workers Chef José Andrés says his World Central Kitchen charity's team in the Gaza Strip appears to have been deliberately targeted by the Israeli military with deadly airstrikes earlier this week. The IDF and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have called the airstrikes the kind of mistake that happens in war, but that explanation has been increasingly dismissed as insufficient. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams has more on what we've learned about the strike. And CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports on how the White House is responding.