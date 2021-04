Jordan Spieth and Lexi Thompson on golf and Drive, Chip & Putt Jordan Spieth and Lexi Thompson are the top male and female American golfers. Both began as teenage members of the 2008 U.S. Junior Ryder cup team. Spieth, winner of last year's Masters and U.S. Open, and Thompson, who has seven LPGA tour wins, join “CBS This Morning” to discuss next month's Masters tournament and the youth golf initiative Drive, Chip & Putt.