Jordan's Prince Hamzah reaffirms his loyalty to King Abdullah, after being accused of plotting a coup

After being placed under house arrest over the weekend, Jordan's Prince Hamzah said in a statement that he has reaffirmed his loyalty to the country's King Abdullah. But there is still simmering unrest within the country. Lester Munson, a senior fellow at the National Security Institute and Principal for International at BGR Group, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss what's fueling the unrest and the implications it could have.
