Jordan offers to free prisoner for ISIS hostage

Jordan has offered to free one of its prisoners for a hostage held by ISIS. CBS News State Department correspondent Margaret Brennan joins CBSN with more on the details of the potential swap and how the U.S. will react to the negotiations.
