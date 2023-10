Joran van der Sloot admitted to killing Natalee Holloway, judge says A judge says the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway in Aruba admitted he killed her. Joran van der Sloot pleaded guilty Wednesday to extorting the Alabama teen's mother in 2010. The 36-year-old had demanded $250,000 from her in exchange for the location of her daughter's remains. Part of the plea deal required Van der Sloot to reveal information about what happened to Holloway.