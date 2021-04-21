Live

JonBenet Ramsey case revisited

It's been two decades since the kidnapping and murder of JonBenet Ramsey. The case is now being brought back into the spotlight with a six-hour docuseries airing in September on CBS. Watch the trailer here.
