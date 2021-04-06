Jonathon Sawyer brings one of his favorite meals to The Dish James Beard Award winning chef Jonathon Sawyer has studied and worked all along the East Coast, but his heart was always in Cleveland. The chef returned to his hometown eight years ago, and now has four restaurants in the city, including his flagship The Greenhouse Tavern, a French and seasonally inspired gastropub, and Noodlecat, focusing on ramen and local ingredients. Chef Sawyer joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to talk about his first James Beard Award, and share one of his favorite meals.