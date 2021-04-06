Jonathan Waxman brings California cuisine to The Dish In 1984 The New York Times described Jonathan Waxman’s west coast style restaurant Jams as ‘a culinary comet.’ For more than three decades, the Berkeley hippy turned renowned chef has been serving up his “California Cuisine” in New York City. Chef Waxman joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to talk about the nearing end for his beloved West Village “Barbuto,” the comeback of ‘80s New York favorite “Jams,” and how the band Kings of Leon convinced him to open a restaurant in Nashville.