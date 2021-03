Johnson & Johnson begins distributing COVID-19 vaccine as pressure mounts on Senate to pass relief bill Johnbson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine has begun distribution, but even as vaccine efforts ramp up, health officials are cautioning people not to relax just yet as variants continue to spread. Meanwhile, the Senate has yet to vote on the economic relief bill that would provide another round of stimulus checks. CBS News’ Debra Alfarone joins “CBSN AM” with more.