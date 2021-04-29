Live

Watch CBSN Live

John's Notebook: Partisanship stalls Congress

The nuclear option employed by the U.S. Senate was once thought unthinkable-- both sides would work out an alternative to avoid it. Senators now say it was inevitable. A body designed to resist splitting along party lines is stuck in that condition.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.