Johnny Depp awarded millions in defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife for $50 million, alleging that a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post defamed him. Heard countersued for $100 million. In court today, both were found liable of defamation. Depp was awarded $15 million in damages and Heard was also awarded $2 million. Randy Kessler, a divorce attorney and trial law professor at Emory University, joins Elaine Quijano on CBS News to discuss the verdict.