John Seymour joins "The Dish" to cook up some dynamic comfort food Most successful restaurateurs don't start off serving beer as young kids to make lunch money, but that's how this chef got his start. After seven years working in some of New York's legendary hot spots, Seymour and his wife opened a small burger joint, Pops of Brooklyn, and it was an instant success. Though he has no formal culinary education, he continues to work on his comfort food brand, with Sweet Chick in Brooklyn, and his latest restaurant in Manhattan.