John Oliver interviews Edward Snowden in Russia

The host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight," John Oliver, grilled Edward Snowden on the release of sensitive NSA documents in an interview in Russia. CBSN's Gigi Stone-Woods reports on some of the confrontational questioning by Oliver.
