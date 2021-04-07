Live

Watch CBSN Live

John Mellencamp pays back lifesaving hospital

Proceeds from the singer’s show went to the Riley Hospital for Children. It was a way for the singer to pay back the hospital that saved his life nearly 64 years ago. Anthony Mason sits down with Mellencamp to discuss the experience.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.