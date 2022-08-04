NSC's John Kirby discusses Brittney Griner's sentencing and tensions with China overTaiwan WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced today to nine years in prison on drug charges in Russia. President Biden condemned the sentencing. CBS News' Tina Kraus reports on the verdict, and then John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss Griner's case, the prospects for a potential prison swap, and the rising tensions with China over Taiwan.