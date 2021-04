John Kerry: U.S. would negotiate with Assad Secretary of State John Kerry says that the U.S. will need to negotiate with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad “in the end” in order to resolve the bloody civil war there. Also, Susan Page of USA Today, Peter Baker of The New York Times, John Heilemann of Bloomberg Politics and Dana Milbank of the Washington Post discuss whether this is a change in U.S. policy that Assad must immediately resign.